Brighouse need maximum points from home games

It is a make or break weekend for Brighouse Town in their bid for a place in the Evo-Stik NPL Division One North play-offs.

They are seeking six points from home games against Colne on Saturday (3.0) and Ossett Town on Monday (7.45).

Chairman Charlie Tolley said before last Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Burscough that Town needed a minimum of seven points from the three home games to stay in the promotion hunt.

Seven of their last 12 games are at home but they need to start converting chances and playing more consistently.

Against Burscough, Adam Baker robbed a defender and picked his spot after 19 minutesbut the visitors from Ormskirk equalised through Adam Gilchrist with 14 minutes left.

Co-assistant manager Lee Ashforth had hoped to watch Colne against Bamber Bridge on Tuesday but a waterlogged pitch ruled that out so he watched Cliotheroe win 4-2 at Ramsbottom Utd.

Since drawing 0-0 with Town on October 22, Colne have gone sixth and taken some notable scalps, beating Ramsbottom, Mossley and then fourth-placed Ossett Town 2-1 last Saturday.

Leaders Lancaster City, Town’s opponents at the Giant Axe on Saturday week, have a nine point lead at the top over Farsley Celtic, who have three games in hand.

Celtic earned a West Riding County FA Senior Cup Final clash against Brighouse’s conquerors Tadcaster Albion at Valley Parade with a 3-1 win over Bradford Park Avenue at the Horsfall Stadium on Monday.

FC Halifax Town are without a National League North game on Saturday, as Brackley are at York City in the FA Trophy, and their manager Billy Heath tried to arrange a midweek game with Brighouse Town.

Because Brighouse have two games in quick succession, Paul Quinn preferred to play Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest but Halifax would have preferred Thursday or Friday.

Midfielder Piteu Crouz has left Town and says he is to start training with Tadcaster Albion. He has been with his friend and former Town and Ossett Town striker Devonte Morton at Goole over the past two weeks.

Former Town winger Ryan Hall is in fine form for Curzon Ashton with three successive man of the match awards and four goals in the National League North.

It is understood that Town’s Ghanaian striker Ernest Boafa will not play again this season following his ankle injury sustained at Colwyn Bay on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Town’s players will hold a farewell party after Saturday’s game for fullback Greg Pearson, who heads to Australia next week to begin a new life Down Under.