Brighouse impress on travels

Brighouse Town boosted their NPL Division One North play-off hopes with a comprehensive 4-0 win at Ossett Albion last night.

It took them 41 minutes to break down their hosts but then they ran away with the contest, registering their eighth away win of the campaign in the league.

Victory moved Paul Quinn’s side up to seventh, four points behind Colne who occupy the final play-off place.

Town have been guilty of not taking their chances this season but they were more clinical at Queen’s Terrace.

Impressive recent capture Mike Fish broke the deadlock with a header from Ben Wharton’s cross on 41 minutes.

Great work from Dan Grimshaw paved the way for Wharton to make it 2-0 with an even better header than Fish’s eight minutes after the break.

Luke Parkin side-footed home from Ben Atkinson’s square ball on 69 minutes and Tom Haigh, who is making a habit of scoring spectacular goals, thumped one into the top corner from outside the area after a superb flick from Fish on 74 minutes.

All five games in the division last night produced away wins with Colwyn Bay, Goole, Burscough and Hyde United the other successful sides.

Brighouse host Kendal, who were not in action last night, on Saturday.