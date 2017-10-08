Brighouse exit Trophy

Brighouse Town conceded a goal within seconds of the kick-off as they made an early exit from the Buildabase FA Trophy yesterday.

They trod a familiar route to league rivals Bamber Bridge, where they have lost to late goals in the recent past, and were beaten 4-2 to make it seven defeats in their last nine games.

They were instantly behind to an effort from Brad Carsley and things went from bad to worse when Daniel Mooney doubled Bridge’s lead after eight minutes and Alistair Waddecar added a third six minutes before half time.

Manager Vill Powell’s response was to replace Matty Ord and Aaron Martin with Adam Shaw and Aidan Kirby and things did improve.

Kirby got one back from the penalty spot on 69 minutes and an unlikely comeback gained momentum when Rob Worrall’s inswinging corner found the net with nine minutes to go, with the home ‘keeper seemingly at fault.

However, Matthew Dudley made the tie safe for the Preston outfit in the fifth minute of added time.

Brighouse host Kendal in the Evo-Stik NPL next Saturday.