Boss unfazed by “Heath out” chants

FC Halifax Town boss Billy Heath has shrugged off the criticism of fans during last Saturday’s 1-1 Vanarama National League North draw with Telford at the Shay.

There were chants of “Heath out” from a section of Town supporters near the end of the game, which continued after Josh Wilde’s added time equaliser, but the Halifax boss was unaffected by them.

“It makes absolutely no difference to me,” he said.

“I’ve been around too long and seen everything in this game.

“I’m too long in the tooth for that, and I’ve got too thick a skin for that.

“They’re wasting their time doing that and it won’t have any influence on me.”

Town now face a tricky-looking double-header against promotion-chasing Darlington on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“At the end of the day we’ve got a point,” Heath added. “It’s not great at home.

“If you get an away point anywhere in this league, it’s a good point.

“At home we need to be getting threes. But we didn’t, so we need to work hard in training and make sure we’re right against Darlington.

“Let’s hope now we can go on another run. This point is the first building block - it might not be good enough for some people - and we need to get a run of wins together and we’ll work hard to try and do it.”