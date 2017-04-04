Another draw for Brighouse

Brighouse Town drew 1-1 at home to fellow play-off hopefuls Ossett Town in the clubs’ much rearranged NPL Division One North game last night.

It means the gap between Brighouse, who are ninth, and Ossett, who occupy the last of the play-off positions in fifth, remains at four points.

It was an 11th draw in 19 league games at the Dual Seal Stadium for Town this season and they had to come back from a goal down.

Ashley Jackson gave Ossett the lead just before the hour mark but James Pollard cashed in on a keeper error to tap home for 1-1 10 minutes later.

Town are next in action at home to Bamber Bridge on Saturday. Bridge are involved in one of three games in the section tonight when they travel to Colne.