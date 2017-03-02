Letter: Todmorden doesn’t need another Aldi

I strongly support the efforts of the Save our College in Todmorden group.

It seems quite ridiculous for the Todmorden Community College to be demolished (partly at the council’s expense) to make way for yet another supermarket, Aldi. The town already has Lidl’s which is a similar style of supermarket, as well as Morrison’s.

The plans of the Save our College group to retain the present building and develop a community hub and a centre for teaching agroecology, natural building and alternative energy offer a much more ethical use of the building and land which would seem to me to be more in tune with the finer values of Todmorden Development Board and the needs of the local community.

Todmorden doesn’t need Aldi!

Cloud Taylor, Hebden Bridge