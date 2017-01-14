Letter: Stay in hospital was ‘wonderful experience’

Search

Staff at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary have come in for huge praise from reader Gisela

I fractured my ankle and had to spend a few days after an operation in the orthopaedic ward at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The treatment I received from medical and nursing staff was of the highest quality. Everyone was kind, patient, considerate and helpful.

It was a wonderful experience despite the broken ankle. The lady in the next bed to me , Stella Thomas, totally agrees with my sentiment.

Now having returned home I experience the same devoted attention from the ambulent outpatient department.

I am truly grateful for all the care and attention given by all the staff.

Gisela Lea-McCann, Wood Top Farm, Hebden Bridge