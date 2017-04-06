Letter: My vote to leave was FOR democracy

I read Sarah Pennie’s letter with interest (Times and News, March 30).

I admire her strength of feeling, her concern for present and future generations (she mentions her daughter and grandson) and her commitment to what she believes.

She is a democrat and believes in democracy.

I too have concerns for present and future generations and am committed to what I believe in.

The difference is Sarah voted stay and I voted leave.

My view is that the European Union is undemocratic; it is basically made up of two bodies:

The European Commission and the European Parliament.

The unelected European Commission make the decisions and all the elected European Parliament can do is discuss those decisions.

Like Sarah, I am a democrat and I believe in democracy.

So my vote to leave was a vote FOR democracy.

Nick Yates, by email