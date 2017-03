After nearly 30 years of driving buses in the Calderdale area I have decided to retire.

It’s been quite a ride.

I would like to thank the drivers, my co worker and especially the wonderful passengers of Todmorden and Hebden Bridge for making this time enjoyable, especially during the last three years working for TLC on the mini buses.

I have been overwhelmed by the gifts, cards and best wishes from passengers and TLC staff.

Sincere thanks to you all.

Brian Speight, by email