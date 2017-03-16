Letter: Good intentions - but they’ve got it wrong

We are regularly bombarded with meaningless surveys which would not stand up to a statistical analysis, we see them everyday on the internet and in newspapers and they are usually used to hoodwink the people into accepting them as fact.

I thought that I could add to this by doing a survey on the 20 mph limits in Calderdale.

With my team of dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers we spent months on a very detailed and thorough survey. At the end of it we discovered that 1.5 per cent of drivers do drive within the 20 mph limit. When we observed the effect of this by helicopter we noticed that throughout Calderdale there were numerous convoys of slow moving traffic with an occasional car driver risking life and limb by attempting to be the front car in the convey.

We then extended this survey to monitor the health of the 98.5 per cent who were compelled to join the convoys. This indicated an alarming increase in stress levels among 62 per cent of this category of driver.

We looked in detail at this group and discovered that 2.7 per cent had emigrated, 31 per cent were undergoing medical treatment, 12.5 per cent had moved to a Scottish island.

There was also one person who thought that it was a great idea to bring Calderdale roads to a halt and he is now under police protection.

I own up - I have done no such survey and all that has been made up.

I do think that our very well meaning councillors have, with the very best of intentions, got it wrong.

They do think that as we all get used to it we will observe the speed limits faithfully. However, even if most of us did accept it in time we would still be left with a minority of really dangerous drivers who already are responsible for most of the accidents and will be even more dangerous with the main stream moving at 20 mph.

Calderdale are correct in stating that speed is a contributory factor in road accidents but it is inappropriate speed that is the problem when combined with a reduction in concentration resulting from driver irritation.

Trevor Gray, Mytholmroyd