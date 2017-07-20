Letter: Generosity of public never ceases to amaze

On behalf of Hebden Bridge Arts Festival I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported this year’s festival.

This year we put on our events in a record number of venues who pulled out all the stops meeting every challenge along the way.

Our valued local businesses once again stepped up offering their support whenever we needed it.

But we couldn’t put on our ambitious programme without our team of volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure the smooth and safe running of our events.

We also want to thank everyone who donated to our collection buckets during the street events on June 24 and July 2. The £1,049.25 raised will go to making sure we can continue to put on these popular free street events.

The generosity of our townsfolk who contribute in often unsung ways never ceases to amaze me and is appreciated by everyone involved with the festival.