Letter: Dock yourselves in Mytholmroyd this weekend

Next Sunday, April 23, the World Champion Dock Pudding competition will be held at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, and the winner will be presented with the Halifax Courier Cup, which was first presented in 1971.

Dock pudding is a local delicacy, and is usually cooked with bacon and eggs, for breakfast, and the contestants will have to make sure it has the right taste and texture.

We have, since the flood, been, extremely grateful to members of the local community who have been very supportive and helped to get the community centre up and running again.

The large hall, the Jubilee Room, has now been renovated and will be open for the Dock Pudding competition.

After the flood, a number of public meetings were held, and a plan was prepared to provide a new community centre and a 25m swimming pool.

Unfortunately, this development has had to be postponed because the Environment Agency are going to change the flood levels, and Calderdale Council are carrying out a feasibility study for Mytholmroyd when proposals will be announced as to how Mytholmroyd will look, and what facilities will be available, in the future.

I hope your readers will visit Mytholmroyd Community Centre, next Sunday, to watch the chefs preparing the dock pudding, and also have a look round and see the renovated community and leisure centre.

Richard H Marshall MBE, Chairman, Mytholmroyd Community Centre