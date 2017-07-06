Search

Letter: Amazed by response to funds appeal

Have your say

Hebden Royd Christian Aid group would like to thank the people of Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd for their generosity during Christian Aid Week and with other events.

The annual house-to-house collection raised over £1,800 and a flag day raised a further £115, despite poor weather.

The group are also raising cash to promote women’s health and education in El Salvador and Honduras. Donations and pledges have raised over £3,000 since February towards the total of £5,000.

This will be boosted by EU top-up funding once the target is reached, providing £20,000 to the project on the ground.

Chairman David Powell said: “This is an amazing response. We have a range of other events planned to boost our total and reach out to the most vulnerable people across the world.”