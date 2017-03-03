Young people invited to apply for Rotary Youth Leadership Award scheme

The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge has one place for a candidate to take part in the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) programme this summer.

The course contains a mixture of physical and mental challenges to allow participants to experience leadership, communication and problem solving skills.

The first course will run from July 22 to July 28 and the second is July 30 to August 4.

Full sponsorship for one person is available through the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge.

The Hebden Bridge Rotary Club’s RYLA co-ordinator said: “A place on this course is a fantastic opportunity for personal development - I’m always amazed at the change in our candidates over the four days of the course.

“The programme activities are conducted by experienced professional instructors who have worked with Rotary for many years.

“Peer and self assessment will be managed with ‘one to one’ feedback from a mentor where personal development is linked directly to course activities.”

The course is open to young men and women who are over 16 years and under 18 years on the day the course begins.

They should have demonstrated leadership potential, have the ability to mix and have self-discipline.

This course is based on an outdoor theme, but is not an ‘outward bound’ course.

A basic level of fitness is required.

Candidates interested should hand write a short application letter giving reasons for wishing to undertake the course. Applications must submitted by March 12, 2017, and will be followed by a selection interview.

Applications should be sent by email to rotaryclubofhebdenbridge@gmail.com