Woman injured in Hebden Bridge three car smash

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was involved in a three car crash in Hebden Bridge.
Police were called to the incident on the A646 near Bridge Lanes at 1.20pm today (Monday).
Paramedics also attended the crash involving a Mini Cooper, VW Sharan and a van.
The woman in her 40s was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. It is not known how serious her injuries are.
The road was closed for a period of time as officers dealt with the incident.
It was fully re-opened at 2.25pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hebden Bridge Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.