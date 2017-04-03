Woman injured in Hebden Bridge three car smash

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was involved in a three car crash in Hebden Bridge.

Police were called to the incident on the A646 near Bridge Lanes at 1.20pm today (Monday).

Paramedics also attended the crash involving a Mini Cooper, VW Sharan and a van.

The woman in her 40s was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. It is not known how serious her injuries are.

The road was closed for a period of time as officers dealt with the incident.

It was fully re-opened at 2.25pm.