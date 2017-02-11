What’s veganism all about? Fair puts spotlight on a cruelty free lifestyle

Vegan fare was the order of the day last weekend at a special event to raise awareness about the lifestyle.

Hosted by the 3 Valley Vegans at Todmorden Central Methodist, the fair included free food, talks, films, a children’s corner, cakes, art work, clothing, cosmetics and other vegan food and goods.

3 Valley Vegans fair at Central Methodist Church, Todmorden. Brothers Noah Thomas, seven, left, and George Thomas, eight, at the craft table.

Those who follow a vegan lifestyle avoid animal foods, as well as products like dairy, eggs and honey, along with materials like leather and any proucts tested on animals.

The event gave people the chance to register with the Vegan Society to try being vegan for a month - a challenge taken up by the Mayor of Todmorden Tony Greenwood and Mayoress Vivianne Oakes.

The group thanked all those who went along on the day and said it had been a success.

A vegan cookery demonstration will be held on February 17 at the Fielden Centre, Ewood Lane, from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

3 Valley Vegans fair at Central Methodist Church, Todmorden. Alice Mill from Saker Wholefoods, left, and Leanne Croft.

Places for the demo are limited - call Hilary 01706 816848 to book your place .

A suggested donation is £3.