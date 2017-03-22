What are you doing for Comic Relief?

People across Calderdale have been raising money for Comic Relief.

Staff at Konnect Recruitment in Halifax will today complete a “Tour De Office” challenge in which they will to cycle a total of 1,000 miles between six employees in the build up to the event this evening.

The team had two spin bikes delivered to the office and needed to complete a minimum of 18.5 miles per day to hit the thousand mile mark.

All money raised will go to the charity.

Matt Robinson, recruitment resources at the firm said: “It has been a tough physical challenge getting on the bike everyday with aching legs and sore bottoms from the tough seat.”

Matt took on the challenge alongside company owner and director Jenny Boguslawski, Alexis Beach, Emma Davison, Rebecca Greenwood, and Maisie Roper.

And DW Sports gym is holding an open weekend to the public on from today until Sunday.

The gym will be asking for a small donation.

•What will you be doing for Comic Relief? Send your pictures, a description and contact details to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk.