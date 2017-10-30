Walker who dislocated her knee rescued by mountain team

A walker dislocated her knee on the moors above Hebden Bridge as emergency teams spent over three hours searching and treating the injured woman.

The incident happened yesterday (Sunday) and after getting herself sheltered and taking pain killers for her injury, she called for Mountain Rescue.

A woman dislocated her knee on the moors above Hebden Bridge (Picture Calder Valley Search and Rescue)

Twenty-one members of the Calder Valley Search and Rescue team responded immediately to assist.

However, as her exact location wasn’t known the team split and headed in heavy winds and low cloud to her rough location from both sides of the moor.

Once she was found she was placed under a team shelter where team medics treated her injury and made her comfy while they waited for the rest of the team and more equipment including a stretcher to arrive.

As soon as the rest of the team were on scene the casualty was placed into a winter weight sleeping bag and secured to the stretcher.

Team members then carried the casualty half a mile across the moor to a nearby farm and the waiting ambulance.