VIDEO: Todmorden scientist takes coffee break to help beat cancer sooner

A Todmorden scientist is swapping test tubes for tea and coffee cups to help beat cancer sooner.

Steve Bagley, from Todmorden, who is head of the advanced imaging at the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute, is taking a break, in the name of science, to help promote Cancer Research UK’s Coffee Morning.

Steve said: “We’d like to encourage everyone in West Yorkshire to host a coffee morning. Research like ours is funded by Cancer Research UK and that’s only possible because of generous donations from the public.

“Hosting a coffee morning is a simple, easy and fun way to raise money for research to help more people survive cancer.”

Steve and his scientist colleagues will be attending a coffee morning and bake sale fundraiser organised by David Jenkins, who works as a purchasing officer for scientific equipment at the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute.

David has been running David’s Great British Bake-off, where he sells cakes and snacks as well as raffle tickets, lucky dips and homemade jam, at the Institute since 2010 years, raising over £3,700 for Cancer Research UK.

Mr Jenkins said: “As a purchasing officer at the Institute I see the cost of research and the need for ongoing fundraising first hand. That’s why I’m urging everyone in Greater Manchester to hold their very own coffee morning.

“It’s a bit of fun and a chance to socialise with workmates or friends and raise funds for a really important cause.”

For more information, visit www.cruk.org/coffeemorning