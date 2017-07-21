VIDEO: Road closes as building collapses in Halifax town centre

A major route through Halifax has been closed off for work to make a partially-collapsed building safe to be completed.

Cross Hills, which connects Dean Clough and North Bridge, Halifax, has been closed by Calderdale Council for safety reasons.

Engineers need to remove the top storey of a building to make it safe.

As yet no time has been given for completion of the work and it is likely to be this evening before the road is re-opened, said a council spokesman shortly after the road closure around 2.20pm.

Accordingly, this will affect tonight’s rush hour traffic and drivers will need to seek alternative routes.

Bus services which run along the length of Dean Clough are being redirected via Orange Street and Burdock Way.

The council will update the closure situation through the afternoon on its social media outlets, she said.