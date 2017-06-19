VIDEO: Raiders break into vintage ice cream van in Mytholmroyd

Callous raiders broke into a vintage ice cream van, which had been lovingly restored by a dad for his daughter.

Andy McArdle, 52, of Mytholmroyd, caught the culprits on CCTV as they broke into the caravan, which was parked outside his house on Ewood Hall Avenue, Mytholmroyd.

Beth's Vintage Ice Cream Caravan

While nothing has been stolen, the door was damaged in the incident, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mr McArdle, site manager at Calder High School, converted the caravan last year for his 18-year-old daughter Beth, who uses it for her business 'Beth's Vintage Ice Cream Caravan'.

He said that his CCTV showed the pair trying to get into other vehicles on the street before reaching the caravan.

"I'm really annoyed," Mr McArdle said. "I've made this little business for my daughter and scumbags think they can come and take it away."

The incident has been reported to the police.