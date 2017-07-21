VIDEO: Pavement remains closed at site of Halifax building collapse

A pavement next to the site of building collapse in Halifax town centre remains closed after safety work was carried out.

Cross Hills, which connects Dean Clough and North Bridge, Halifax, was closed by Calderdale Council for safety reasons at 2.20pm on Friday.

Engineers needed to remove the top storey of a building to make it safe.

Motorists and bus services were diverted and had to fin alternative routes in the rush hour traffic.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Economy and Environment, Mark Thompson, said: “Cross Hills road reopened to traffic on Friday evening after the immediate danger was removed and the building made safe.

“The pavement is still closed near the building as a precautionary measure.”