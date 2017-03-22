Video: Heavy snow falls in Yorkshire trapping cars and disturbing lambs on second day of Spring

These chilly photos show how just 15cm of snow has caused traffic chaos across the North of Britain - which has seen a HGV sliding SIDEWAYS down the road.
A blue VW Touran was snapped being forced to drive around a HGV vehicle which had slid across the snowy rural road at a 90 degree angle and blocked the road.
Another motorist was forced to dig out the road himself with a bright red shovel so he could drive through the perilous terrain near Hawes in the North Yorkshire dales.
The plummeting temperatures and snowy scenes stopped people getting out their homes.
