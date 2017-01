A MAN suffered serious burns during a house fire in Elland near Halifax area this morning.

He suffered 40 per cent burns and a woman suffered smoke inhalation during blaze in the attic of the house on Station Road, Holywell Green, Elland, just before 1am this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the blaze affected 50 per cent of the attic.

The man and the woman were taken to hospital by ambulance.