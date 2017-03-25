Tribute to former Halifax Courier photographer

A former chief photographer at the Halifax Evening Courier has died aged 81.

David Antony Green, who was raised in the Warley Road area of Halifax and gave nearly 40 years’ service to this newspaper, died at his home in Corby Glen, Lincolnshire on March 16.

He leaves a widow, Carol, son Richard, daughter Annabel, step-daughters Paula and Julie, 11 grand -children, and a great grand -daughter.

He went to Warley Road, Crossley and Porter, and Clare Hall schools, before joining the RAF as an armourer aged 17 where he was stationed in Hong Kong and Malaysia in the early 1950s. He then transferred to the Royal Canadian Air Force where he served another five years in Alberta and Quebec.

Mr Green’s son Richard said: “After joining the Evening Courier in 1961, he met and photographed most of the great and the good in Calderdale and further afield. He photographed the Queen, most of the Royal Family, the Pope and contributed to many special editions.

“He was especially known for a series of aerial photographs of Calderdale and in 1976/7 he successfully petitioned the RAF with Phil Lyon, of the editorial staff, to recreate the iconic Lancaster Bomber training flights over the Derwent dam.”

Edward Riley, former editor of the Evening Courier, said: “For many years David Green was the public face of the Courier. His work as a photographer took him to every corner of Calderdale, where he was a popular and much respected figure.

“During that time he attended thousands of events, covering the full range of news stories from visits by royalty and celebrities to major crimes and local social events.

“He will be remembered for his professionalism and love of news photography, especially the people who made the news.”

His funeral will be held at Grantham Crematorium at 2pm on March 31. Attendees are asked to wear bright colours.