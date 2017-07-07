Will roadworks affect your journey next week?

If you're planning on travelling up and down the roads of Yorkshire over the coming week, check the list below to see if your journey will be affected.

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week, from Monday 10 July to Sunday 16 July, is correct as of Friday 7 July and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

M1 junction 32 to junction 34 Tinsley

The northbound entry slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Friday 14 July. The northbound carriageway between the slip roads at junction 32 will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 11 July. The southbound carriageway between the slip roads at junction 33 will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 11 July. The southbound carriageway between the slip roads at junction 34 will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 11 July. This is for works on the smart motorways. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32a to junction 32 Castleford

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 10 July for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 7am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M62 junction 32a to junction 33 Ferrybridge

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 13 July for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 7am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M621 junction 4 Hunslet

The anticlockwise exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 10 July for routine and barrier repair works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M621 junction 6 to junction 7 Stourton

The anticlockwise entry slip roads at junction 6 and junction 7 will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 13 July for routine maintenance works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M18 junction 3 to junction 4 Westmoor

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Saturday 15 July for bridge works. The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Sunday 16 July for bridge works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route. The northbound and southbound carriageway will then be in narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction with lane 2 closed and hardshoulder running for bridge works until September.

A64 Fulford to Grimston

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights for resurfacing works on Monday 10 July. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for 2 nights for resurfacing works on Thursday 13 July. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A1M junction 34 Blyth

The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for 6 nights from Monday 10 July for junction improvements. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.