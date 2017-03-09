Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in West Yorkshire

A MAN was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in Keighley.

Police said the 43-year-old man from Keighley was hit by a with a white Volkswagen Golf on North Street, at the junction with Mornington Street.

The incident happened at around 9.05pm on Saturday March 4, but police only released details today.

The man remains in hospital in a serious, but stable condition. Police have spoken to the driver of the Golf.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events prior to it, including the occupants of what is described as a black Mini car, which was seen in the area at the time.

"Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team, quoting log 1732 of March 4."