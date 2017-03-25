Four people injured in two-car crash in Holmfirth

AN air ambulance was called to the scene after four people were injured in a two-car crash in Holmfirth this afternoon.

Paramedics and fire crews were called to the incident on Sheffield Road at Hepworth, Holmfirth, at 12.14pm today. (Sat March 25)

Crews extricated one woman from the wreckage. West Yorkshire Fire Service said four casualties were taken to hospital by air ambulance and road ambulance

Fire crews from Holmfirth and Huddersfield dealt with the incident.