Top ten finalists for Chip Shop of the Year 2017 REVEALED

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2017 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. What is it about your favourite that keeps you going back for more?

Chip Shop of the Year

The food obviously will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them?

What about the service and the welcome you receive? Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be

beaten?

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon featured in this week's paper, stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday November 24, 2017. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

The top ten finalists are:

01 Bank Top Fisheries, Ovenden Road, Halifax

02 Blakeley’s of Brighouse, Canal Street, Brighouse

03 Brackenbed Fisheries, Spring Hall Lane, Halifax

04 Hirds Family Fisheries, Backhold Lane, Halifax

05 Mother Hubbard’s Fish and Chips, King Cross Road, Halifax

06 New Lodge Fisheries, Savile Park Road, Halifax

07 Pearsons Fish and Chips. Union Street, Halifax

08 The Happy Haddock, Bradford Road, Brighouse

09 Tony’s Chippy, Illingworth Road, Halifax

10 West Vale Fisheries, Stainland Road, West Vale