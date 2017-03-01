Todmorden Town Hall prepares community for future floods

To prepare the community for future floods, Todmorden Town Hall has improved its role as a community flood hub.

During the Boxing Day floods of 2015, a hub was formed at the Town Hall to help with the recovery efforts.

The Town Hall was used as a meeting place at the heart of the community where organisations and volunteers coordinated their support effort, and residents and businesses went for information and supplies.

Since then Calderdale Council, Todmorden Development Board and Todmorden Town Hall Working Group have invested to build on the hub’s success with new improvements.

The Council’s contribution is from its dedicated £3 million flood recovery and resilience fund.

Coun Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “We are continuing our work across Calderdale to be as ready as we can be for any future flooding, and to help local people feel prepared.

“There’s no doubt that the flood hubs throughout the borough did a brilliant job in 2015, but we’ve learned from the experience and continue to make improvements where they’re needed.”

Coun Susan Press, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, and Chair of Todmorden Development Board and Todmorden Town Hall Working Group, said: “Many people have told me how much they appreciated the Todmorden flood hub in the 2015 floods.

“In an emergency it’s vital that those affected can access information and materials quickly and effectively.

“I’m delighted that the hub improvement works mean that we’re now better able to provide this support in one place.”

The improvements at Todmorden Town Hall include new computers and a stronger WiFi signal for quick access to information during and after floods, a flood store for gloves, cleaning materials, masks and other equipment to help in the event of a flood and new radios for flood wardens and flood hub volunteers to enable resources to be targeted where they are needed most.

For information on how to be prepared for flooding please visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/flooding