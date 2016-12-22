Todmorden shops tell the story of Christmas

Thirty four shops in Todmorden have welcomed some special visitors into its shops this Christmas.

The knitted nativity and their backgrounds, created by year nine art pupils at Todmorden High School, share the Christmas story.

Parents and children are invited to search the town to find these visitors in each resting place and collect a star or receive a sticker of a lamb.

On Christmas Eve everyone is invited to Pollination Street at 2pm to visit ‘Bethlehem’ to celebrate, sing a lullaby and share a special birthday treat.