Todmorden in Bloom: Spring into gardening this month

March welcomes the first month of spring and many plants really emerge into life after long winter months.

As the weather improves and the soil warms, nature is stirred into action.

Todmorden in Bloom have been working hard in our town’s gardens, we hope you have noticed the new large planters in Halifax Road.

We are grateful to Alan Butterworth for constructing these and to Todmorden Rotary Club for sponsoring materials and planting costs. Plenty of townsfolk stop by to thank us for our gardening, but we really do need more helpers!

March weather can be very mixed so always listen to our local forecasts.

During brighter spells this month you can mulch, prune and take cuttings.

Spring bulbs can become congested over time but with care they can continue flowering and multiplying. Crocus flowering reduces after a few years so try lifting and dividing corms 4 - 6 weeks after flowering has finished, then spread thinly around improving the soil with garden compost or leaf-mould.

Daffodils can become congested over 5 - 6 years and need similar dividing as flowering fades. Lift carefully to avoid damaging foliage, then ease apart and replant (7”/18cm deep) individual bulbs adding some compost.

For patient gardeners, March is the month for sowing inexpensive packets of seeds.

Give seeds soil that is wet and warm enough to set them off, the bigger the seed the deeper it needs to be for germination. Some tougher seeds can soon be sown direct into the ground whilst tender species prefer indoor seed-tray methods.

The usual message is to find a library book or gardener’s website for detailed advice.

Gardening is great exercise and a reliable stress buster to work off winter blues.

Gardening provides emotional satisfaction besides environmental pleasure for all.

Gardening can certainly clear out the mind’s cobwebs, but remember strenuous jobs such as digging should be done in short sensible spells only.

Children can help by going for a ‘Bug Hunt’! seeking unwanted insects.

Ideally, keep pests at bay the natural way by attracting wildlife to feast upon them.

Todmorden in Bloom will always welcome more helpers, especially now during our busiest months ahead.

For more information please phone Jean on 01706 817492 or see our website at www.todmordeninbloom.com or www.facebook.com/Todmordenbloomers