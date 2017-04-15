Todmorden in Bloom: Busy summer ahead for volunteers

Todmorden in Bloom will be holding their second bi-annual Open Garden Event on 15 -16 July 2017.

We are lucky to already have offers to open gardens that weekend from members and friends who regularly enter Todmorden in Bloom’s annual Garden Competition, a well-established event which we have organized for many years past. The open gardens will range from an art and flower packed courtyard, to an average sized back garden overflowing with flowers, to an acre-sized plot with superb planting, bird feeding and intertwined by attractive pathways and flower features.

Would you consider opening your garden in Todmorden, please? We shall be producing a local map showing Open Garden sites with a key to accessibilty, bus route availability, together with Todmorden in Bloom’s own town centre garden display locations. Open Garden entrants are not obliged to provide for visitors, though it is better if somebody is present whilst your garden is open. We shall welcome new Open Garden entrants with no spaces too small, the main factor being your willingness to share it with others.

Todmorden in Bloom will be having another busy 2017 summer which includes promotional stalls at Todmorden Agricultural Show at Cliviger on Saturday 17 June and the ‘alternative’ Todmorden Show at Pollination Street on 3rd June. We regularly enter RHS Yorkshire in Bloom competition when Judges are marking our floral displays, besides local initiatives, fund-raising events etc. Please help us generally by keeping your own premises tidy and, as with those who have pride in our local environment, litter and dog-fouling are considered unacceptable.

Beautiful gardens create a sense of pride, besides accomplishment. We receive many compliments whilst gardening around Todmorden, but most of all we should welcome more helpers. Todmorden in Bloom members can usually be seen working around town on Sunday mornings or Wednesday evenings when day-light permits. We have monthly meetings on the first Wednesday at TCRC in Lever Street.

For further information on our gardening work or these 2017 events, please ask at Todmorden TIC or phone our chairperson Jean Butterworth on 01706 817492 or see our websites at www.todmordeninbloom.com or www.facebook.com/Todmordenbloomers