Thousands gathered in Calderdale to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Silence fell across Calderdale as the nation remembered the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

Wreaths were laid at the poignant services to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict.

Services took place across Calderdale on Remembrance Sunday

The service at Halifax Minster attracted hundreds who gathered at the Cenotaph to pay their respects followed by a service inside the Minster.

Cadets from Halifax Detachment Army Cadet Force paraded alongside veterans and other members of uniformed services during the parade from Halifax Town Hall to the Minster.

Vicar of Halifax, Rev Canon Hilary Barber, led the service.

Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali attended a number of services including the service in Mytholmroyd at the Memorial Garden.

Communities gathered together in Todmorden, Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge to pay their respects. Processions took place in each of the towns before wreaths were laid at the memorials.

Many wreaths were laid in Brighouse at the service in Rydings Park, with Bailiff Bridge, Lightcliffe and Rastrick also remembering the fallen.

Pupils at Rastrick Independent School observed a minute’s silence and planted wooden crosses in the school’s Remembrance Garden.