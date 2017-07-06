There’s still time to enter Colour Run

Get your running shoes on to register for the fourth Overgate Colour Run which is on Saturday at 11am.

The run consists of a 5km route around Savile Park, Halifax, throughout which participants will pass through sponsored colour stations where they will be doused with several colours of powdered paint. Participants are free to complete the distance as they wish, be it running, walking or skipping.

The run will be followed by a Colour Party hosted by Bazz from Bazzmatazz Dance Studio in Halifax.

Pre-registration can be made up until 3pm today at: colourrun.overgatehospice.org.uk or on the day, numbers permitting.