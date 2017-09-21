The People’s Fair closes Calderdale cultural feast - it’s free and filled with fun

Parades and processions, street theatre, market stalls, exhibitions, food and the entirely unexpected will flow into Halifax’s newly-restored Piece Hall for an epic finale to ‘Landlines and Watermarks’, a cultural programme that, since April, has been taking place throughout Calderdale.

The People’s Fair, on September 30 and October 1, 11am-5pm, will bring together six original creative projects, commissioned from local artists who, for the past six months, have been working with hundreds of local people from the flood-hit towns of Brighouse, Elland, Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden. In a celebration of the resilience, imagination and friendship displayed by local people in the face of water-born adversity, The People’s Fair is an invitation, open to everyone and free for all, to experience the best that Calderdale has to offer.

A street market will include local food producers, artists and community organisations from across the valley. In addition, there will be plenty of quirky events taking place for the whole family to dive into.

The People’s Fair has been commissioned by Calderdale Council and the Community Foundation for Calderdale from leading Yorkshire-based company 509 Arts and is supported by Arts Council England.

Coun Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “We want to send a clear message across our region and beyond that our towns are open for business and to visitors. We have commissioned cultural events throughout Calderdale to celebrate the strength of our communities. The People’s Fair is in the stunning Piece Hall, and we hope people will support the businesses and attractions.”