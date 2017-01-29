Stone Hair Art: Sometimes you need a change

Sometimes you need a change. Change now comes in nano-seconds and any change ever made can be duplicated; styling is advancing like never before.

Restaurants in Japan have robot waitresses; no human is required; they work tirelessly and never complain.

How long before we’re having our personal stylist robot cutting our locks from home? “A long time” predicts Loucas at Stone Hair Art in Todmorden.

“People need an intimate connection with the process, a human connection; it’s all about connected feelings.

When it comes to styling and colouring our hair, we’re a long way from wanting a menu off a robot.”

Striving toward a better version seems to be in our wiring. We’re in conflict with our stagnation. The last thing anyone wants is a robotic hair style or colour. Sure part of us longs to stagnant, change can be frightening, change is seldom voluntary, but nature provides states of disruption and transition forcing us to grow, or decay, either way, it’s a change.

The smart game is to get into the flow, if last year was cascading curls while being “ablaze with Victorian super sleeves”, (literally they caught fire all the time) why not speed through 2017 as a platinum Techno Futurist or play it cool in Mia boyish short while wearing rippling ruffles? Our world’s a stage and it’s always a new setting.

You have great hair, your style is unique, you wear it well, it’s you, and the whole world grants you it’s “back-stage pass”. But how does your salon cope? How do you know you’re getting the hottest look for you? In the age of nano-second social media, dynamics can change in a less than a second. It’s fluid; how do you stay afloat? According to hair business manager Trever at Stone across from Todmorden market the answer is, “the old fashioned way”.

“We use the greatest technology on offer, but great hair style still comes down to the stylist and colour specialist. First we have to correctly assess your hairs condition to get you safely anywhere. Second we have to listen to young people. Every modern industry has taken the major step of taking management out of their remote office and placing them on the shop floor with their people. Fashion goes one step farther going out to their streets parties and into their clubs. It’s where innovation is, it’s youth who transform our fashions, picking up what’s going on. They’ll program the robots. We spend hours listening and watching for the next shooting star in style and colour, the labs give us science and techniques, the youth give us inspirations.”

According to Trever, Loucas’s partner and business director “People may not be aware that Stone is also an academy, although not our main focus; it still offers us an edge. Loucas has personally trained over 20 apprentices since opening in Todmorden.

The apprentice learns classical techniques from Loucas, while we learn new ideas which shape tomorrow’s styles. It’s natural because the apprentices we choose from local universities are always passionate about staying informed about what’s hot, and what’s not. It’s a symbiosis, we need each other and we both benefit.”

Sophia, one of the new international stylists at Stone says customers benefit as well.

“When you’re willing to be booked as a “model” for our academy, our stylists design cut and colour combinations just for you, we only uses the finest colour and care products and we guarantee to change how people see you.

It’s a fun salon experience on Tuesdays from 11am-5pm, on Wednesday from 11am-3pm and Thursday 9am-noon (inclusive patch testing must be done 48 hours in advance).

During those hours “models” save massively on cut and colour services; it’s an inexpensive way to add an elegant slice of life to your 2017.