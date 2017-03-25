Stone Hair Art: Reasons why people experience hair loss

Life on earth can be very tough on your hair! Here are some areas of concern. Is your ponytail getting smaller or your “part” getting wider?

Have you noticed your scalp feeling tight, dry, itchy or too oily by the end of the day? Do you find excessive hair in the shower drain, hairbrush?

I believe the time we make the right choice “just in time” becomes our best memory; preventing catastrophes or bringing rewards.

It’s a strange thing about catastrophes; how they seem to wait patiently like actors back stage waiting to perform, hiding just out of sight.

Then all of a sudden SURPRISE! In my wife’s case it was a simple look down, toward the shower drain, where she saw her hair, accumulating. “What’s that? Where did that come from?” ‘Why is this happening to me?’

Alopecia is the general medical term for hair loss. There are many types of hair loss with different symptoms and causes. My wife’s illness, her subsequent stress and medication all took their toll.

Thinning hair is everyone’s nightmare but it no longer has to be. Not when you make the right choices. A good choice of course is “be properly informed”. 50% of males over 50 suffer hair loss. A large figure that hijacks most of the attention, but baldness happens to women also.

According to NYC Plastic Surgeon Dr. Yael Halaas from beautyworldnews.com “most women begin to lose their hair in their 20s or 30s and don’t even notice that they’re thinning until they’ve lost 50% or more of it.” Did he say “DON’T EVEN NOTICE!”?

Some other alarming statistics according to the above resources; 40% of women have visible hair loss by the time they’re age 40. On average, women dealing with thinning hair are between the ages of 25 and 35. 90% of hair loss is genetic and needs to be treated with laser therapy or topical medication. 24% of women equated losing their hair with losing a limb. Some women lose up to 70% of their hair from a stress response called Telogen Effluvium.

It’s not clear if female-pattern baldness is hereditary and the causes are less well understood according to the NHS site at www.nhs.uk.

Most agree there are six primary reasons why people might experience hair loss:

1. Genetic connection; no matter which side of your family has this trait, you’re probably going to have the honour.

2. Stress; reentering the workforce, parenting, school duties, upcoming wedding, childbirth, menopause?

3. Long term diet; do you get the necessary daily nutrients to support hair and scalp health?

4. Illness: do you have a thyroid condition, cancer, immune deficiency, or simply age related illness?

5. Medications can contribute to hair loss and change hair texture.

6. Environment; heated air, chlorinated water, minerals can also affect the hair. Losing more than 100 strands of hair a day may be a cause for concern.

A study published by the American Hair Loss Association publishes that although an excess of testosterone was considered the main reason for female hair loss, more recent research indicates testosterone is a piece of a more complex slow follicle disaster.

The real blame lies in a reaction between testosterone and naturally occurring enzymes creating Dihydroestosterine (DHT) which sits on the scalp surface. The level of DHT build-up on scalp follicle receptors determines how much healthy hair survives, eventually leading first to thinning and then to complete permanent baldness.

So what can be done now? Loucas Giorgio of Stone Hair Art Salon across from Todmorden market assures us “Topical medical treatment for both women and men removing DHT build-up has become our speciality.

Recognising the symptoms of hair loss early and taking preventative action assure the best success. At Stone we have three goals.

First, halt the thinning. Second, stimulate new growth. Third, sustain that new growth as healthy beautiful hair. We keep a watchful eye on our clients; we’re “anti-thinning activists”.

We use Nioxin, the world’s most effective professional system. It requires experienced application but it gives the “WOW” factor and life changing results. We have a very successful procedure!”

In my wife’s case it took Loucas and his team three months to slow the thinning to “normal”, and about three months more to stimulate growth that she now says makes her feel “glorious” again.