Station Partnership celebrate first anniversary of town twinning

To celebrate the first anniversary of their town twinning members of the Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, along with special guests, took on an adventurous trip to Bentham, North Yorkshire.

The Mayor of Hebden Royd Town Council, Coun Pat Fraser, her Consort Coun Christine Bampton Smith joined eight members of Mytholmroyd Station Partnership and Northern’s Eastern Region Community Manager, Richard Isaac on the trip which was to commemorate 12 months since Bentham and Mythomroyd became twin towns.

The group were welcomed by Gerald Townson, Chair of Friends of Bentham Station and Geoff Mitchell, Chairman of the Mytholmroyd Station Partnership and known as ‘Mr Railway Man’, introduced the Mayoral party to Bentham’s hard working voluntary group.

At the event, Councillors Pat and Christine along with Geoff and Sue from the Partnership unveiled Mytholmroyd Station’s Poster at Bentham Station together with Bentham’s own tribute poster themed ‘Scenic Rail’ revealed by Brian Barnsley of Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP).

As the visiting party had their lunch inside the station building they were treated to a surprise performance by magician Paul Sunderland.

The Bentham Line Train Guard who enjoys entertaining passengers on their journey was a hit with the team from Mytholmroyd.

Mytholmroyd will return Bentham’s hospitality on September 29 and would like to thank Northern, all the Bentham volunteers and the Mayoral Party for a super day.