Sounds of sax and sounds of fun welcome you to Piece Hall, Halifax, in August

Following the opening of the Piece Hall, Halifax, August sees a host of talent heading to the town to perform there.

First up, on August 18, at 6.30pm, is British jazz legend Andy Sheppard who, with the help of saxophone players from around town and across Calderdale, will be performing as Saxophone Massive (6.30pm).

Described as an epic performance, realised with a huge number of sax players, it will launch the month’s Welcome Festival. Tickets for this event are free but limited, available online at thepiecehall.co.uk

Welcome Weekend itself runs from noon to 5pm on August 19 and 20 with a festival of innovative street theatre. No need to book for this, just come down.

The Piece Hall board say: “It returns this much-loved public space back to the people with an outstanding line-up of creative, spontaneous and downright silly performances.”