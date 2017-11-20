SLIDESHOW: Fantastic fundraising across Calderdale for Children in Need

Fundraisers across Calderdale put on their Pudsey ears to raise money for this year’s Children in Need appeal.

From bake sales and coffee mornings to pyjama days and crafts, schools and businesses pulled out all the stops to raise as much money as possible for the annual appeal.

Pupils from Bowling Green Primary School in Stainland had an exciting visit from Pudsey Bear

Old Earth Primary School in Elland made a fantastic Money Pudsey out of pennies and spare change as part of their fundraising day. Pupils also dressed in spots to show their support for Pudsey Bear.

Calder Primary School, Mytholmroyd, held a colour bonanza day to get them into the spirit of Children in Need. Pupils dressed in spots and stripes and a cake stall run by the school council raised some extra funds.

Pupils from Bowling Green Primary School in Stainland had a fun-filled day dressed in pyjamas, buying and selling cakes and they also had a special visit from Pudsey Bear himself.

Headteacher Chris Booth said: "He visited each classroom and the children marvelled – many of them wanted to give him a hug. Pudsey’s dance skills are also most impressive!"

Christ Church Church of England Primary School in Pellon invited family and friends to a fundraising coffee morning to raise money for Children in Need. Children also went dotty for the non-uniform theme of the day, 'spotacular'. The school raised a total of £327.87 for the worthy cause.

Calderdale businesses also got into the fundraising spirit. Toppers Deli in Halifax dressed in bright yellow Pudsey onesies raised £855.26 from a cupcake bake off.

There was plenty of music and lots of delicious cakes at Bristol Street Motors Nissan Halifax. Members of staff held car-aroke, a raffle and a bake sale to boost their fundraising total.

Pupils from three Calderdale schools took part in the national Children’s Choir, which was broadcast live from the Piece Hall on the night of the appeal.

Schoolchildren from Salterhebble Junior School, Old Town Primary and Luddendenfoot Academy performed Over the Rainbow with 1500 others at eight locations across the country.

Harry Gration and Paul Hudson from BBC Look North passed through the borough on Friday as part of their three-legged walk challenge.

The pair set off from Huddersfield and passed through Elland, Rastrick, Hipperholme and Northowram. They also managed to tackle the infamous Shibden Wall before arriving in Halifax to start Yorkshire's Children in Need celebrations.

The pair also paid a visit to Old Earth Primary School and Wow Sleep in Brighouse where they had a cup of tea and a lie down on a Pudsey inspired double bed.

Overall Yorkshire raised over £3.3 million for the appeal which helps charities support and help disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.