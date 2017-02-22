Severe weather alerts for motorways ahead of Storm Doris

Highways England has issued a severe weather alert for major roads including the M1 and M62 motorways, as Storm Doris heads to Yorkshire.

The Met Office has issued both a yellow and amber warning for wind across the county, with gusts of around 70mph predicted by forecasters.

And people have been warned to expect widespread travel disruption, power cuts and flying debris.

Highways England said there was a particularly high risk for high-sided lorries, caravans and motorbikes and urged drivers of these vehicles to avoid travelling on the stretches (listed below) whilst its alert was in place between 6am and 6pm tomorrow.

Richard Leonard, Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, said: “We’re expecting Storm Doris to have a significant impact on the roads throughout the day tomorrow so are urging drivers to consider changing their plans if necessary and to slow down in stormy weather.

“Drivers should look out for warnings on the electronic message signs and listen for updates in radio travel bulletins.

“Our traffic officers will also be ready to respond to any incidents during Storm Doris, and we’re urging drivers to respond to the changing conditions on the road to stay safe.”

The Met Office warnings, for gusts of 60 to 70mph and up to 80mph on hills, are in place from 5am tomorrow morning.

The amber alert reads: “Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris. Trees are also likely to be damaged or blown over.

“Heavy rain is also likely through Thursday as well as some snow over high ground as the system clears eastwards. These may prove additional hazards.”

The Highways England sever weather alert is in place for the following roads in Yorkshire and the North East:

M1 J32 - M18 interchange

M1 J34 Tinsley Viaduct/Rotherham

M1 J39-J40 Crigglestone to Dewsbury

A628 Woodhead Pass

M62 J23-J25 Huddersfield to Brighouse

M62 J31-J32 Normanton to Pontefract

M62 J35a-J36 Rawcliffe Bridge, M18 interchange to J36 Goole

M62 J36-J37 River Ouse / Ouse Bridge

A1(M) J47-J49 Between A59 Knaresborough and A168 Dishforth

A1(M) J58-J65 Between A1 and Washington at J65

A66 Between M6 J40 - A1 (Scotch Corner)

A19 Hylton Bridge over River Wear

A19 Tees Viaduct

A19 Leven Viaduct

A69 Entire route

Humber Bridge