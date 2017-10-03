Reunion of students 70 years after first day of school

Exactly seventy years on from when they first walked into Hebden Bridge Grammar School, former pupils held a reunion to look back on their old school days.

Around 30 members of the Hebden Bridge Grammar School and Calder High School All Students Association met at the Pennine Club in Hebden Bridge, 70 years to the day since they first started at the school.

The event was organised by a group of former students including Glenice Greenwood who said: “It was a very special event and about 30 people, mostly old students, attended.

“We had lots of lovely things to talk about.

“We enjoyed each other’s company and reminisced about our time at school.”

During the lunch the group chatted about former staff members, looked through old photos and also had a look at copies of applications forms submitted to the school by past staff members.

The group hold a reunion on the last Friday of September every year on the anniversary of when they first began at Hebden Bridge Grammar School.

Glenice said: “We have a core group of people who are in touch but most of the people who attended the school 70 years ago are spread over the globe.”