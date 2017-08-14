Rally rides in this Saturday

Expect the hum of engines and the faint whiff of two stroke oil this Saturday (August 19) when the Todrophenia scooter rally zips back in to Todmorden.

Organised by Mystery Tours Scooter Club, whose members are mainly from Rochdale and Todmorden, an afternoon of music, stalls and the chance to look at some superb machines, many of them customised, is in store at Todmorden Cricket Club, Burnley Road.

The machines and riders will set off at 1.30pm from The Wine Press at Hollingworth lake, Littleborough, making their way through Walsden and Todmorden town centre to the cricket field, where the main event runs from 1pm - before the riders set out - to 8pm.

There will be prizes for best Lambretta, best Vespa and best of show.

Two live bands will be playing in the cricket club’s function suite through the afternoon. Dettox play a mix of ska and mod soul, while the tribute band Copy Clash add a dash of punk rock to the mix. MC for the afternoon and provide some tunes of his own will be 2 Tone Tony.

As well as some trade stalls the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will also be represented and a raffle will help raise money for the chosen good cause of the event, the Air Ambulance.

Daz Widdup of the organising club said he hoped that now the event was establiahed in the calendar it could become a Mod Festival. As well as one of the afternoon bands playing the evening at the Polished Knob pub on Burnley Road a DJ would also be playing some suitable sounds at the Duke of York pub on Halifax Road.

In future years the scooter club will look at getting more Todmorden venues involved.