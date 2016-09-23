Raise a pint to flood-hit pub’s beer guide spot

A micropub left devastated by the Boxing Day floods has cause for celebration after being named in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2017.

Calan’s, at Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge had only been open a matter of months when last winter’s unprecedented deluge wrought havoc in the upper Calder Valley.

Owners Alan Binns, 55, and Alyson Littlefair, 57, faced a scene of destruction after the disaster struck.

The pair said: “The water came up to about 3ft in the pub and when we came down the next morning, it was just a sea of mud. It was everywhere.

“We were just in shock and thought ‘how are we going to clean this up?’

“But the courtyard was full of people, customers and people we had never met, wanting to help out.

“It has been a difficult year, but throughout that time, the locals have been so supportive.”

The long road to recovery began for the couple, whose flat in Market Street had also been affected, but the pub opened its doors once again in June - complete with a number of flood resilience measures.

Being named in Camra’s guide is a massive honour for Alan and Alyson.

Alan said: “It is such a fantastic accolade and really is the best award you can get.

“It’s a huge ambition fulfilled for me and to make it in the first possible attempt is brilliant.

“To be put in the book with all those other fabulous pubs - it has been a huge boost.”

The pair also thanked their staff and locals for their support over the last nine months.

CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is a ‘go to’ guide of the best real ale pubs in the UK.

You can find Calan’s Micropub on Facebook at:www.facebook.com/Calansmicropub.