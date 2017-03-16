Rail woe ahead for Calderdale passengers as work begins on £100m scheme

Rail passengers face months of misery as engineering work takes place on the Calderdale rail line.

The Calder Valley line, which runs between Leeds and Manchester – serving the Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden railways stations – will undergo track replacement from Sunday until May 15.

Network Rail said passengers should check their journeys in advance as replacement bus services will be in place while the £100m project takes place over weekends.

Neil Henry, area director for Network Rail, said: “The investment in the Calder Valley line is vital to keep the railway performing reliably as demand for rail services continues to grow.

“Although there is never a good time to disrupt passengers, fewer people use the railway at a weekend and I advise those who are looking to travel between March and May to plan ahead.”

The organisation said the track and rail bed replacement work would improve the reliability of the railway and cope with an increasing demand for services now and in years to come.

Paul Barnfield, regional director at Northern, said: “The weekend work on the Calder Valley Line is a vital part of Network Rail’s project which will pave the way for our own modernisation programme.

“Once complete, this work will complement other improvements taking place across the region, including the refurbishment of all Northern trains and the introduction of 281 new, purpose built carriages, and will help us provide a rail service fit for the 21st century.”

A new station on the line, at Low Moor, is due to be opened in May.