Pushing Up Daisies is going to be bigger and better than ever before

It’s less than a month until Todmorden’s Pushing Up Daisies festival which will take place from May 7 to 13.

After winning a national award in 2016 the community-grown festival has gone from strength to strength with over 70 events taking place throughout the week at various venues across the Calder Valley.

The theme of the festival, which is now in its third year, is creating conversations around death, dying and bereavement.

Hannah Merriman, one of the festival organisers, said: “Someone said to me recently, ‘Who’d want to go to a festival like that? You just make your own plans and say no more about it!’ I completely understand that for some, not talking about death is what they want to do.

“But there are plenty of people who do want to, but don’t know where to go – Pushing Up Daisies festival is the answer.”

The festival will feature a range of events from the practical to the emotional, the spiritual and religious to the academic, films, performance, music, dance, talks and workshops.

The activities will allow people to have conversations about death that they may have not discussed otherwise. For example people may be worried about a loved one who appears to have dementia, but have no idea how to start the conversation. They will have the opportunity to talk about their worries with others who feel the same.

For more information on the festival, a full programme can be downloaded at pushingupdaisies.org or they are available in most cafes, train stations and shops in Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.

For details contact pushingupdaisiestod@gmail.com.