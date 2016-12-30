Calder Valley MP spreads Christmas cheer at supported housing

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker spread some Christmas cheer this week when he visited tenants at Willow Court extra care housing scheme.

The Elland scheme, run by Pennine Housing, part of the Together Housing Group, is home to 63 people who will celebrate Christmas supported by the staff.

Mr Whittaker presented tenants with Christmas biscuits to enjoy during the festivities and spent time in conversation with residents.

He said: “It gave me great pleasure to present gifts to the tenants, wish them a Merry Christmas and talk to them about the issues that are important to them.

“Being in supported housing means people are together, rather than lonely or isolated, at Christmas and I’ll be meeting with Together Housing Group in the New Year to discuss how extra care schemes like Willow Court support people now and in the future.”

Sue Lewis, Group Head of Supported Housing at Together Housing Group, said: “All the staff at Willow Court work hard to ensure residents have a great quality of life not only at Christmas but all year.

“Supported Housing schemes like Willow Court mean that people can remain living independently within their own home with the peace of mind that help is close to hand when needed and the enjoyment of good neighbourhoods and company. “Christmas is great time for everyone to come together and I’m sure our residents welcomed a visit, conversation and gifts from their MP.”

Together Housing Group operate three Extra Care schemes in Calderdale and a further 11 other extra care housing schemes across the North of England.