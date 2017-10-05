Police searching for 'vulnerable' missing man last seen in Ripponden

Police are seeking the public's help as the search continues for a 'vulnerable' missing man.

Anthony Rutherford, 32 was last seen around lunchtime yesterday (Wednesday) in the Ripponden area of Calderdale.

He is believed to have been travelling in a black Nissan Pixo, YK59 UET and may have travelled outside of the district.

Mr Rutherford is known to have contacts in Burnley in Lancashire and North Yorkshire as well as in Calderdale.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are increasingly concerned for Anthony’s welfare, and appeal to anyone who has seen or heard from him, or who knows where he is now to get in contact.

"Equally, they appeal direct to Anthony to get in contact so they know he is OK."

Mr Rutherford is described as white, broad and around 6ft, with dark brown hair. He may be wearing jeans and a brown jacket.

Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting 1484 of Oct 4.