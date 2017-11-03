Police hunt robber who assaulted vulnerable Todmorden pensioner

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed in an incident in Todmorden.

Calderdale District CID would like to speak to anyone who has information about the incident which took place at about 12.02pm on Harehill Street in Todmorden on Wednesday November 1.

It took place after the victim, an 82-year-old-woman, was pushed to the ground.

The suspect grabbed her bag while she was on the floor and made off.

The woman was left deeply shocked by the experience and was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up.

Detective Inspector Samantha Lindsay of Calderdale CID, said: “We are investigating what is clearly a nasty incident targeting an elderly and vulnerable female.

“Fortunately this is an unusual offence for the Todmorden area and we would like to speak to anyone who has information about or who saw the robbery which left the victim very shocked.

“The suspect was described as male, very slim and wearing jeans and a light coloured hoody.

“Anyone who has information should contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170508785.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”